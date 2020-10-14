Woman in her 30s dies of COVID-19 as Alberta adds 243 more cases Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The latest person in Alberta whose death has been linked to COVID-19 was a woman in her 30s, according to Alberta Health, which also confirmed an additional 243 cases of the disease in the province on Wednesday.

The woman was from the Edmonton zone and her death is not linked to any current outbreaks.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 287.

As of Monday afternoon, the province listed 2,689 active cases in Alberta with almost half of those in the capital region.

3:50 Albertans with COVID-19 becoming more uncooperative during contact tracing: Hinshaw Albertans with COVID-19 becoming more uncooperative during contact tracing: Hinshaw

There were 1,473 active cases listed in the Edmonton zone and 791 listed in the Calgary zone. The Central zone had 108 active cases, there were 177 in the South zone and 124 in the North zone.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 16 cases not affiliated with any specific zone.

There were 100 Albertans listed as being in the hospital, with 14 of those people in the ICU.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, 21,199 Albertans have contracted COVID-19 and the province has completed 1,571,176 tests.

In Edmonton, a fourth unit at the Misericordia Community Hospital was put on “watch” status. The outbreak at that hospital now includes 12 patients and nine staff members.

Since mid-March, 18,223 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.