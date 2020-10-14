Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Woman in her 30s dies of COVID-19 as Alberta adds 243 more cases Wednesday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 14, 2020 5:58 pm
Click to play video 'AHS COVID-19 testing centres shift back to appointment-only, Hinshaw asks people to show up' AHS COVID-19 testing centres shift back to appointment-only, Hinshaw asks people to show up
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces AHS assessment centres are shifting back to appointment-only, saying it will result in fewer crowded lines and quicker tests. Hinshaw also asked people to show up for their appointments or cancel if they can't make it, noting there was a 14 per cent no-show rate in Calgary this past weekend.

The latest person in Alberta whose death has been linked to COVID-19 was a woman in her 30s, according to Alberta Health, which also confirmed an additional 243 cases of the disease in the province on Wednesday.

The woman was from the Edmonton zone and her death is not linked to any current outbreaks.

Read more: Tam describes early scramble for coronavirus supplies as ‘swabaggedon’

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 287.

As of Monday afternoon, the province listed 2,689 active cases in Alberta with almost half of those in the capital region.

Click to play video 'Albertans with COVID-19 becoming more uncooperative during contact tracing: Hinshaw' Albertans with COVID-19 becoming more uncooperative during contact tracing: Hinshaw
Albertans with COVID-19 becoming more uncooperative during contact tracing: Hinshaw

There were 1,473 active cases listed in the Edmonton zone and 791 listed in the Calgary zone. The Central zone had 108 active cases, there were 177 in the South zone and 124 in the North zone.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There were 16 cases not affiliated with any specific zone.

Read more: Alberta switches to appointment-only COVID-19 tests as 961 cases identified over long weekend

There were 100 Albertans listed as being in the hospital, with 14 of those people in the ICU.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, 21,199 Albertans have contracted COVID-19 and the province has completed 1,571,176 tests.

In Edmonton, a fourth unit at the Misericordia Community Hospital was put on “watch” status. The outbreak at that hospital now includes 12 patients and nine staff members.

Since mid-March, 18,223 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 PandemicAlberta CoronavirusAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19Alberta COVID-19 numbersAlberta coronavirus numbersAlberta COVID-19 statsAlberta coronavirus statsEdmonton zone COVID-19 death
Flyers
More weekly flyers