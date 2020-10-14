Menu

Crime

Man accused of murdering Red Deer doctor back in court Wednesday after psychiatric exam

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2020 10:33 am
A memorial for Red Deer doctor Walter Reynolds. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
A memorial for Red Deer doctor Walter Reynolds. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Lauren Pullen, Global News

A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday after a psychiatric exam.

Deng Mabiour is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.

Read more: Man arrested after doctor killed in attack at Red Deer clinic​

A judge initially ordered a five-day psychiatric exam to see if the 54-year-old understood the charges against him and was fit to stand trial. Last month, Judge Bert Skinner extended it another 30 days after he said Mabiour was refusing to co-operate with medical staff.

The accused has gone on several tirades against the judge.

Mabiour, who an acquaintance has said is from South Sudan, previously told Skinner that he’s worried about the justice system in Canada and that he doesn’t want “a stupid legal-aid lawyer”.

Trending Stories

Read more: Judge orders additional psychiatric exam for man accused of killing Red Deer doctor

He has also demanded to know why the judge won’t ask him why he killed his doctor.

He also told the court that he is sick and doesn’t remember anything.

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died later in hospital.

Read more: Red Deer doctor killed in clinic remembered as kind, funny, adored by patients

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and that a man in the clinic had a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

Mabiour is also charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Click to play video 'Doctor killed in attack at Red Deer, Alta., walk-in clinic' Doctor killed in attack at Red Deer, Alta., walk-in clinic
Doctor killed in attack at Red Deer, Alta., walk-in clinic
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta Health ServicesAlberta crimeRed DeerWalter ReynoldsRed Deer AlbertaDr. Walter ReynoldsVillage Mall Walk-In ClinicDeng MabiourRed Deer Primary Care NetworkDeng Mabiour chargedRed Deer deathRed Deer Doctor death
