Red Deer doctor killed in clinic remembered as kind, funny, adored by patients

Hundreds of people, including doctors in white lab coats, have gathered at a vigil in Red Deer, Alta., to remember a family physician slain in his walk-in medical clinic earlier this week.

Dr. Walter Reynolds, who was 45, was described as a kind and compassionate man with a sharp wit and great sense of humour who was adored by his patients.

The crowd help up candles or the lights on their phones quietly, as a Brian Adams song played. pic.twitter.com/ikEzxvgHQQ — Sarah Komadina (@SKomadinaGlobal) August 15, 2020

Jonine Mostert told the crowd that her brother-in-law had known he wanted to be a doctor since he was young.

She says he touched people’s lives everywhere he went and had a contagious zest for life.

They held candles for another song because Reynolds’ daughters couldn’t see the lights. There were a lot more tears this time. pic.twitter.com/UDQj4RL9G2 — Sarah Komadina (@SKomadinaGlobal) August 15, 2020

Mostert says family members were watching an online feed of the service from his home country of South Africa, which he left in 2003 to move to Canada.

Reynolds was attacked at the Village Mall clinic Monday morning, and a man arrested at the scene is charged with first-degree murder.

Police have said Deng Mabiour and Reynolds knew each other through the clinic, but did not say whether Mabiour was a patient.

One witness told media that she heard cries for help and a man in the clinic had a hammer and a machete.

