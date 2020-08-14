Menu

Red Deer doctor killed in clinic remembered as kind, funny, adored by patients

By Staff The Canadian Press
People gather for a vigil in Red Deer on Friday night to remember Dr. Walter Reynolds who died after being attacked at his clinic.
People gather for a vigil in Red Deer on Friday night to remember Dr. Walter Reynolds who died after being attacked at his clinic. Sarah Komadina/ Global News

Hundreds of people, including doctors in white lab coats, have gathered at a vigil in Red Deer, Alta., to remember a family physician slain in his walk-in medical clinic earlier this week.

READ MORE: Vigils to take place Friday for Red Deer doctor killed at walk-in clinic 

Dr. Walter Reynolds, who was 45, was described as a kind and compassionate man with a sharp wit and great sense of humour who was adored by his patients.

Story continues below advertisement

Jonine Mostert told the crowd that her brother-in-law had known he wanted to be a doctor since he was young.

READ MORE: Red Deer doctor remembered, police say he was killed in a targeted attack

She says he touched people’s lives everywhere he went and had a contagious zest for life.

Mostert says family members were watching an online feed of the service from his home country of South Africa, which he left in 2003 to move to Canada.

READ MORE: Ribbons symbolizing solidarity worn to honour slain Red Deer family doctor 

Reynolds was attacked at the Village Mall clinic Monday morning, and a man arrested at the scene is charged with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said Deng Mabiour and Reynolds knew each other through the clinic, but did not say whether Mabiour was a patient.

READ MORE: Man accused of killing Alberta doctor tells court he doesn’t remember, is sick 

One witness told media that she heard cries for help and a man in the clinic had a hammer and a machete.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about a doctor killed in Red Deer.

Former colleagues remember doctor killed in Red Deer attack
© 2020 The Canadian Press
