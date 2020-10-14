Menu

Canada

Scott Moe, Ryan Meili to square off in televised Saskatchewan election debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2020 10:12 am
Click to play video 'Sask. Party, NDP leaders face off in election debate tonight' Sask. Party, NDP leaders face off in election debate tonight
WATCH: Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Ryan Meili will take part in the only televised debate of the election campaign tonight. Allison Bamford, who will be asking questions, joins Global News Morning for a preview.

The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two main political parties are to face off Wednesday evening in a televised election debate.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Ryan Meili are to stand two metres apart as they discuss issues in advance of the Oct. 26 provincial election.

FULL COVERAGE: 2020 Saskatchewan Election

Other COVID-19 safety and screening protocols will also be in place,

The debate will be a first for Moe and Meili, who both won their party leadership contests two years ago.

Moe, who moved into the premier’s office when Brad Wall retired from politics in 2018, has recently faced tough questions on the campaign trail about his past.

Story continues below advertisement

He apologized to the family of a woman killed in a car crash that he caused in 1997, and he disclosed an impaired driving charge from 1994 that was stayed.

Read more: Saskatchewan Party releases full platform, promises balanced budget by 2024

Moe also promised millions in new tax credits and rebates if the Saskatchewan Party secures a fourth term in government.

And he has pledged to carry out his spending plan while digging the province out of a $2.1-billion deficit by 2024-25.

Meili has attacked Moe for setting that target, saying he would instead use service cuts and tax hikes to meet the goal. Meili has said he would aim to eliminate the deficit early in a second term of government.

Read more: NDP releases platform promising improved health care, smaller classrooms

If elected, Meili has promised to spend millions more on health care and classroom education, as well as to bring in $25-a-day daycare and a $15-an-hour minimum wage.

Both parties have framed their platform spending as being a stimulus to help the provincial economy recover from the pandemic.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Sask PoliticsScott MoeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan PartyDecision SaskatchewanSaskatchewan ElectionRyan MeiliSaskatchewan NDPSaskatchewan Election 2020Sask ElectionSask Election 2020Sk electionSK Election 2020Saskatchewan Election Promises
