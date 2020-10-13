WATCH: B.C. leaders’ election debate 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The leaders of B.C.’s three largest political parties are scheduled to take part in a televised election debate on Tuesday night.

The 90-minute debate, which will be broadcast live from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature BC NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau.

3:16 B.C. Election 2020: Breaking down the latest polling ahead of leaders’ debate B.C. Election 2020: Breaking down the latest polling ahead of leaders’ debate

The discussion is expected to centre around COVID-19 recovery and which leader is best suited to guide the province through the ongoing pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

A poll released Tuesday suggests the NDP holds a comfortable lead over the Liberals and Greens.

Conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Global News, the poll suggests 52 per cent of decided voters will vote for the New Democrats, compared to 34 per cent for the Liberals and 11 per cent for the Greens.

1:50 Decision BC: Three party leaders to debate Tuesday night Decision BC: Three party leaders to debate Tuesday night

The debate will not take place in front of a live audience because of the pandemic.

Instead, it will be strictly controlled at its venue, the Chan Centre at UBC’s Point Grey campus in Vancouver, and participants will have to follow public health guidelines.

Shachi Kurl of the Angus Reid Institute will serve as moderator.

Story continues below advertisement

There will be direct questions to candidates about current issues in B.C. as well as head-to-head debate between the individual party leaders.

The broadcast will be carried live by a consortium of media outlets, including Global News, BC1, and CKNW.

— With files from Richard Zussman