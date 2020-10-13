Menu

Politics

WATCH: B.C. leaders’ election debate 2020

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 6:09 pm
Click to play video 'Decision BC: Preview of Tuesday night’s election debate' Decision BC: Preview of Tuesday night’s election debate
WATCH: Global BC legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on what we can expect when the BC NDP, Liberal and Green Party leaders face off in Tuesday night's election debate.

The leaders of B.C.’s three largest political parties are scheduled to take part in a televised election debate on Tuesday night.

The 90-minute debate, which will be broadcast live from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature BC NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau.

Click to play video 'B.C. Election 2020: Breaking down the latest polling ahead of leaders’ debate' B.C. Election 2020: Breaking down the latest polling ahead of leaders’ debate
B.C. Election 2020: Breaking down the latest polling ahead of leaders’ debate

The discussion is expected to centre around COVID-19 recovery and which leader is best suited to guide the province through the ongoing pandemic.

A poll released Tuesday suggests the NDP holds a comfortable lead over the Liberals and Greens.

Conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Global News, the poll suggests 52 per cent of decided voters will vote for the New Democrats, compared to 34 per cent for the Liberals and 11 per cent for the Greens.

Click to play video 'Decision BC: Three party leaders to debate Tuesday night' Decision BC: Three party leaders to debate Tuesday night
Decision BC: Three party leaders to debate Tuesday night

 

The debate will not take place in front of a live audience because of the pandemic.

Instead, it will be strictly controlled at its venue, the Chan Centre at UBC’s Point Grey campus in Vancouver, and participants will have to follow public health guidelines.

Shachi Kurl of the Angus Reid Institute will serve as moderator.

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Wilkinson needs ‘something dramatic’ in Tuesday’s debate to close gap

There will be direct questions to candidates about current issues in B.C. as well as head-to-head debate between the individual party leaders.

The broadcast will be carried live by a consortium of media outlets, including Global News, BC1, and CKNW.

— With files from Richard Zussman

