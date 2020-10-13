Health Canada adds 5 hand sanitizers to recall list, cites potential health risk

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has added five new more products to its growing list of hand sanitizers deemed to be a potential health risk to the public.

On Tuesday, the agency updated its list of recalled products. The following five hand sanitizers have been added:

Last Best Brewing and Distilling Hand Sanitizer

Nomad Hand Sanitizer (Lemongrass), produced by Rocky Mountain Soap Company

Prairie Potions Purify Hand Sanitizer and Antibacterial Spray

Sanix – Gel d’alcool pour les mains avec émollients, 70 per cent alcool éthylique 250 mL

Sanix – Gel d’alcool pour les mains avec émollients, 70 per cent alcool éthylique 4L

The recall was initially issued in June, after a number of hand sanitizers were deemed to be unsafe for use.

According to Health Canada, the products have been recalled because they contain products that are not permitted — like technical-grade ethanol — or because they have been improperly labelled or are missing important information.

Anyone who has the products is advised to stop using them immediately, and consult a health-care professional if they have any concerns.

Since June, the list has grown to include 108 hand sanitizers.

The full list of recalled products can be found on the Health Canada website.

According to the recall notice, those looking to dispose of the recalled products should follow municipal or regional guidelines on how to dispose of them, or return them to their local pharmacy.