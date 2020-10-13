Coronavirus: More restrictions may be on the horizon for London and Middlesex County

Send this page to someone via email

Just a day after reporting its highest single-day increase in new cases of COVID-19, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says it is considering whether additional restrictions may be needed in the region.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said the MLHU is keeping an eye on public health measures that were recently implemented in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region.

Part of the MLHU’s monitoring process involves seeing what the Ontario government’s framework will be for implementing additional measures elsewhere in the province.

“Over the last few days, we’ve seen the rates here climb to a per capita level where we’re similar to (Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region),” said Mackie.

Story continues below advertisement

“As the province looks at their overall framework for implementing those restrictions, it’ll be helpful to hear their perspective on whether that is something needed here.”

6:12 Will new restrictions slow the spread of the coronavirus? Your questions about COVID-19 answered Will new restrictions slow the spread of the coronavirus? Your questions about COVID-19 answered

Mackie added that if additional restrictions were to arrive, the intention would not be to bring the region back into a lockdown. Rather, it would target certain areas that are contributing to the risk of spread in the community.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I would anticipate we may need to see additional restrictions on places like restaurants, potentially exercise facilities, conference centres or meeting venues, those places where we know people are gathering in significant numbers,” said Mackie.

The region’s death toll has stayed at 57 since mid-June and Mackie says this also plays a factor when considering additional restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a real discrepancy here between the high case counts and the low mortality and hospitalizations and that’s what we’re really looking to reconcile and looking at the best way to curve those case counts before they enter into that high-risk population,” said Mackie.

“For now, that firewall around our most vulnerable citizens is holding.”

Mackie also noted that in the past, the provincial government has been supportive of medical officers of health enacting measures in their own regions. Mackie says this is an encouraging sign that suggests the MLHU will have the latitude to address regional issues on its own, if need be.

“As we look across the winter, it’s hard to imagine making it through this wave without additional public health measures being required,” Mackie said.

During Tuesday’s briefing, London Mayor Ed Holder pleaded with citizens and businesses to do what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone knows how the restaurant and bar industry has struggled and suffered through this pandemic,” said Holder.

“Now, we have the circumstance where if these case counts go higher and maintain these higher levels, I think the potential for further restrictions is quite real.”

Story continues below advertisement