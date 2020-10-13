Gathering sizes to be reduced as Saskatchewan coronavirus cases increase

Send this page to someone via email

For the eighth day in a row, Saskatchewan has reported a double-digit increase in new coronavirus cases in the province.

Health officials said there were 34 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 2,174 since the first case was reported in March.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 11, while there are nine in north central, eight in Saskatoon and four in central west. Officials said the locations of two cases are pending.

With the increasing rise in cases throughout the province linked to public and private social gatherings, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, is amending the public health order on gathering sizes in private residences.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 16, the maximum allowable gathering size for private gatherings in the home will be 15, according to a press release.

“Even with increasing community transmission rates we still have the power to effect change, to flatten that curve, but it means all residents have to do their part to help keep their friends and family safe,” Shahab said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the province, nine people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — seven are receiving inpatient care and two are in intensive care.

Eleven more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,911.

There are currently 238 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,037 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 218,959 tests have been carried out in the province.

Shahab is updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

