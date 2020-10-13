Coronavirus: No new cases for Peterborough; high school, long-term care outbreaks over

Send this page to someone via email

Outbreaks of the novel coronavirus have been declared over at a Peterborough high school and long-term care centre.

On Tuesday, Peterborough Public Health announced the outbreak declared Sept. 28 at Fairhaven long-term care is over. The outbreak was declared when a second employee tested positive for COVID-19.

As well an outbreak declared on Oct. 6 at Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute was lifted on Sunday. The outbreak at the high school was declared when four students tested positive.

The health unit reports there were no new cases from Saturday to Tuesday, leaving the overall case count at 131. The last new case was reported on Oct. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

There were three resolved cases reported over the Thanksgiving long weekend, leaving just one active case for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough city and county, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. Of the 131 cases, 128 are now resolved.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Friday, the drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough shifted to an appointment-only model.

According to Peterborough Regional Health Centre, 240 people were tested at the drive-thru on Friday and 196 people on Monday.

Appointments on weekdays can be booked using the online booking tool.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at PRHC will continue to operate as usual. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a physician, contact the centre directly at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. Appointments for the East Gate site cannot be booked through the assessment centre. This phone line is staffed from 8a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

As of Tuesday, more than 32,300 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two Peterborough residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. Both deaths occurred in April.

0:49 Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford says $300 million will be provided to assist businesses hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford says $300 million will be provided to assist businesses hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions

Story continues below advertisement