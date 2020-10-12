Sorrento, B.C., man dies after truck flips into Salmon River

Send this page to someone via email

Salmon Arm RCMP said a Sorrento, B.C., has man has died after crashing his truck over the long weekend.

Police said they were called to the 3200 block of 50th Street Southwest just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

RCMP said a green Ford pickup truck had been travelling northbound when it left the road, hit trees and flipped into the Salmon River.

Police say a person farming in the area reported the crash, but they don’t believe that anybody actually witnessed it.

They also said that they do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

“No criminality on the part of any other driver is suspected to be a causal factor in the crash,” Staff. Sgt. Scott West said in a news release.

RCMP said the driver, who was in his 40s, died at the scene.

Police said the BC Coroner’s Service is investigating.

2:15 Are two North Okanagan homicides connected? Are two North Okanagan homicides connected?