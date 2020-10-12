Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Sorrento, B.C., man dies after truck flips into Salmon River

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 10:52 pm
RCMP said the driver of a pickup truck died at the scene of a crash near Salmon Arm.
RCMP said the driver of a pickup truck died at the scene of a crash near Salmon Arm. Global News

Salmon Arm RCMP said a Sorrento, B.C., has man has died after crashing his truck over the long weekend.

Police said they were called to the 3200 block of 50th Street Southwest just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: UPDATED: Highway 33 near Goudie Road reopens after serious crash

RCMP said a green Ford pickup truck had been travelling northbound when it left the road, hit trees and flipped into the Salmon River.

Police say a person farming in the area reported the crash, but they don’t believe that anybody actually witnessed it.

They also said that they do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Read more: Wind warning, alerts in place for B.C.’s south coast, snow for mountain passes

Story continues below advertisement

“No criminality on the part of any other driver is suspected to be a causal factor in the crash,” Staff. Sgt. Scott West said in a news release.

RCMP said the driver, who was in his 40s, died at the scene.

Police said the BC Coroner’s Service is investigating.

Click to play video 'Are two North Okanagan homicides connected?' Are two North Okanagan homicides connected?
Are two North Okanagan homicides connected?
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCollisionFatal CrashFatal CollisionTruckDriverMVASingle-Vehicle CollisionSingle Vehicledriver diedgreen pickup
Flyers
More weekly flyers