Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Highway 33 remains closed in both directions after a serious crash.

Emergency crews were called to the hairpin turn near Goudie Road around noon today.

The highway was shut down and a detour opened up from Goudie Road to Cardinal Creek Road.

According to DriveBC, the detour is for light vehicles only.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement