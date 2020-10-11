Kelowna animal rights activists and farm owner clash at protest

Send this page to someone via email

On a turkey-filled weekend, a group of activists gathered outside of a future turkey farm and processing facility to protest.

“We are here today to highlight the negative impacts that will undoubtedly happen here due to the opening of a turkey farm and slaughterhouse,” said Amy Soranno, one of the protest organizers.

Sorrano said the protest is more than just fighting for animal rights.

“Turkey farms are major air and water polluters, which often make people very sick,” said Soranno.

“We also know that the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in Canada have been at slaughterhouses.”

Story continues below advertisement

Soranno is referring to COVID-19 outbreaks at meat production facilities in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta. There have been no reported outbreaks of COVID-19 at Patton Farms.

The activists have launched an online awareness campaign called Shutdown Patton.

“We’ve got almost 500 signatures on our petition and it was only launched earlier this week,” said Olivia Gordey, a protest organizer.

“Cleary, people have feelings towards this slaughterhouse being opened “

Read more: Okanagan apple farmers shed light on returns

While farm owner Carol Patton says she respects their right to protest — she’s proud that her business will provide a sustainable source of local food for her community.

“What drives us is seeing our community strengthen,” said Patton.

Patton says her and her husband are doing nothing wrong and feels like the protest is a personal attack.

“We are a small farm, we’ve had poultry farms since 1994, so I can speak to the fact that I too am concerned about the environment, I too care about treating animals well.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 Okanagan cannabis company working to avoid bankruptcy Okanagan cannabis company working to avoid bankruptcy