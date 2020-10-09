As graffiti vandalism increases in Kelowna, RCMP are trying to identify three men they believe are prolific taggers.
It is vandalism that costs both residents and the City of Kelowna more than three quarters of a million dollars every year to repair. Graffiti tagging is a criminal offence and this year for reasons unknown, it is on the rise. Police believe three prolific taggers are responsible for a lot of it over the past few months and tonight RCMP are appealing for the public’s help to identify them. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.