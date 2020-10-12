Johnson & Johnson pauses coronavirus vaccine trials after ‘unexplained illness’

Send this page to someone via email

Johnson & Johnson has temporarily paused its clinical trials for a potential novel coronavirus vaccine after an “unexplained illness” in a study participant, the company said Monday.

In a statement posted to its website, the company said the person’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board along with the company’s own physicians.

The company assured that such “serious adverse events” are not uncommon in clinical trials. It’s also not clear if the illness came from the vaccine candidate itself or from a placebo.

“Adverse events — illnesses, accidents, etc. — even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies,” the company’s statement reads.

Story continues below advertisement

1:30 Coronavirus: FDA working to implement strict guidelines for emergency release of vaccine Coronavirus: FDA working to implement strict guidelines for emergency release of vaccine

The news comes just over a month after AstraZeneca halted its own trial for a vaccine being developed with Oxford University after a “potentially unexplained illness” in the United Kingdom. The trial resumed six days later.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Johnson & Johnson’s Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials, which began in late September, are one of the largest in the world so far. The company is testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

The potential vaccine, which is being developed by the company’s subsidiary Janssen in Belgium, is based on vector technology, the same used by AstraZeneca.

An early-to-mid stage clinical trial found the vaccine candidate produced a strong immune response against SARS-CoV-2, though it was unclear if older patients saw a similar result. The findings were published in late September.

Story continues below advertisement

No vaccine has completed Phase 3 trials yet anywhere in the world.

1:40 Canada signs new coronavirus vaccine deals Canada signs new coronavirus vaccine deals

New vaccines or drugs go through multiple stages of trials on humans, looking first to see if they are safe and cause no serious adverse reactions. Each phase adds more people, with usually fewer than a dozen to start, rising to tens of thousands by Phase 3.

Johnson & Johnson has not yet applied for Canadian approval. AstraZeneca is the only company so far to do so, submitting its application its first scientific results on Oct. 2.

In the last two months, Public Services and Procurement Canada has signed deals with the makers of six COVID-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca, that will see Canada spend more than $1 billion to get guaranteed access to between 20 million and 76 million doses of each one if they are approved.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S., which has signed off on and championed Johnson & Johnson and other private companies’ vaccine efforts, is pushing to have a worthy candidate approved before the end of the year.

—With files from the Associated Press