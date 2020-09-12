AstraZeneca to resume coronavirus vaccine trial after unexplained illness in U.K.

Send this page to someone via email

Clinical trials testing a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are set to resume after a six-day pause due to “potentially unexplained illness” in the United Kingdom.

An independent safety review was conducted Sept. 6 during what was referred to as a “routine action” to maintain the “integrity of the trials.” It concluded on Saturday.

In a release sent to Global News, Oxford University said the study vaccines had been administered to some 18,000 patients as part of the trial.

“In large trials such as this, it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety,” the release said, adding they were unable to disclose the patient’s medical information due to “participant confidentiality.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, a spokesperson for AstraZeneca said the brief pause was triggered after one woman developed “severe neurological symptoms” after taking the experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

AstraZeneca said the company’s “standard review process triggered a study pause to vaccination across all of our global trials to allow the review of safety data by an independent safety review committee, and the national regulators.”

“All routine follow-up appointments continued as normal during this period,” they said.

1:58 Coronavirus: WHO scientist calls AstraZeneca vaccine trial a ‘wake-up call’ Coronavirus: WHO scientist calls AstraZeneca vaccine trial a ‘wake-up call’

“We are committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standards of conduct in our studies and will continue to monitor safety closely.”

On Thursday, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, urged against becoming “overly discouraged” by the halt in the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, she said the pause should serve as a “wake-up call” to the global community to recognize the inevitable “ups and downs in clinical development.”

“This is normal procedure, this is good clinical practice because safety is the highest priority in any clinical trial,” she said.

More to come.