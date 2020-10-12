Edmontonians find ways to celebrate Thanksgiving during pandemic

On a picnic table at Edmonton’s Hawrelak Park on Monday, there was a spread of hotdog buns, a veggie tray, sandwiches and cupcakes.
It’s food that is definitely not part of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, but a gourd as a centre piece was a way to show these friends are marking the occasion.
Halley Fenton said the two families have been close for eight years and will usually celebrate Thanksgiving at someone’s house.
“It’s just so good to see everybody again, because you can’t do that (because of) COVID,” Fenton said.
Just a few yards away was another group, with chairs placed six feet apart.
Mufty Mathewson said since April, she and her friends have been meeting at the park for a picnic but this was a special weekend.
The friends read out what they are thankful for.
“We would normally do this at home and we would normally have our big Thanksgiving turkey, but we didn’t have that.
“This year, we just had a tomato sandwich and a smoke meat sandwich,” Mathewson said.
Edmonton caterer Linda Kuhn has noticed a huge change in the demand for an already made to-go meal.
Kuhn, owner of Eagle’s Nest Catering, said she usually doesn’t make sales during Thanksgiving because people want to make the meal themselves.
“Now, during a pandemic, people just want to spend time with their family because they might not see them everyday or every week like they used to.
“We fed over 300 people this weekend — turkey dinner — so it’s been very busy,” Kuhn said.
Global News asked on social media if people found new ways to celebrate the holiday. While some said not a lot changed, others noted smaller gatherings indoors with immediate family, or going out to a restaurant.
Even though the weather was cold and windy near Bonnyville on Sunday night, Suzanne Wood still wanted to see her son. So they moved dinner outside and wore parkas.
“Sometimes it’s easier to not do things and say it’s just another day, but everyday is a gift.
“We weren’t going to let 5C and a little bit of rain and wind stop us,” Wood said.
For the Wood family, this Thanksgiving is extra special. Wood said her husband is coming up on one year post-heart transplant and they had to spend holidays in the hospital before.
“I’m very glad we went forward in the spirit of the holiday,” Wood said, “and keeping in mind those who couldn’t be with us (physically).”
