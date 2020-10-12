Edmontonians find ways to celebrate Thanksgiving during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

On a picnic table at Edmonton’s Hawrelak Park on Monday, there was a spread of hotdog buns, a veggie tray, sandwiches and cupcakes.

It’s food that is definitely not part of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, but a gourd as a centre piece was a way to show these friends are marking the occasion.

Halley Fenton said the two families have been close for eight years and will usually celebrate Thanksgiving at someone’s house.

“It’s just so good to see everybody again, because you can’t do that (because of) COVID,” Fenton said.

Whether it was cutting back on guests, keeping it simple or moving the whole feast outside, people got creative in the ways they spent Thanksgiving this year to be COVID safe. This group gathered at Hawrelak Park and had hotdogs instead of turkey. @GlobalEdmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/UWDnzYZPyK — Sarah Komadina (@SKomadinaGlobal) October 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Just a few yards away was another group, with chairs placed six feet apart.

Mufty Mathewson said since April, she and her friends have been meeting at the park for a picnic but this was a special weekend.

Read more: Thanksgiving turkey sales drop as industry struggles amid the pandemic

The friends read out what they are thankful for.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We would normally do this at home and we would normally have our big Thanksgiving turkey, but we didn’t have that. Tweet This

“This year, we just had a tomato sandwich and a smoke meat sandwich,” Mathewson said.

2:47 Made-to-order Thanksgiving Dinner Made-to-order Thanksgiving Dinner

Edmonton caterer Linda Kuhn has noticed a huge change in the demand for an already made to-go meal.

Story continues below advertisement

Kuhn, owner of Eagle’s Nest Catering, said she usually doesn’t make sales during Thanksgiving because people want to make the meal themselves.

“Now, during a pandemic, people just want to spend time with their family because they might not see them everyday or every week like they used to. Tweet This

“We fed over 300 people this weekend — turkey dinner — so it’s been very busy,” Kuhn said.

Global News asked on social media if people found new ways to celebrate the holiday. While some said not a lot changed, others noted smaller gatherings indoors with immediate family, or going out to a restaurant.

1:49 COVID-19: Hinshaw says Thanksgiving dinners can go ahead with safety measures in place COVID-19: Hinshaw says Thanksgiving dinners can go ahead with safety measures in place

Even though the weather was cold and windy near Bonnyville on Sunday night, Suzanne Wood still wanted to see her son. So they moved dinner outside and wore parkas.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sometimes it’s easier to not do things and say it’s just another day, but everyday is a gift. Tweet This

“We weren’t going to let 5C and a little bit of rain and wind stop us,” Wood said.

Read more: Tam urges caution during Thanksgiving amid recent rise in coronavirus cases

For the Wood family, this Thanksgiving is extra special. Wood said her husband is coming up on one year post-heart transplant and they had to spend holidays in the hospital before.

“I’m very glad we went forward in the spirit of the holiday,” Wood said, “and keeping in mind those who couldn’t be with us (physically).”

2:50 Coronavirus: Respecting COVID-19 measures on Thanksgiving weekend Coronavirus: Respecting COVID-19 measures on Thanksgiving weekend