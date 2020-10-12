Menu

Canada

Devil’s Head wildfire west of Calgary ‘being held,’ not likely to grow

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 11:20 am
There was minimal fire behaviour on the Devil's Head wildfire Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, according to Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.
There was minimal fire behaviour on the Devil's Head wildfire Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, according to Alberta Agriculture and Forestry. Courtesy, berta Agriculture and Forestry

A wildfire west of Calgary is now listed as being held and is not expected to grow beyond its current boundaries.

In an update Sunday night, Alberta Wildfire said firefighters made good progress on the Devil’s Head wildfire, which was previously burning out of control in the Municipal District of Bighorn.

“Given current weather conditions and resources, the wildfire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries,” Alberta Wildfire said in the update.

Read more: Alberta Emergency Alert issued for MD of Bighorn over wildfire concerns

Officials updated the size of the wildfire from 3,624 hectares to 2,416 on Sunday after it showed “minimal behaviour” and no new growth. On Sunday, 119 firefighters, one air tanker, 10 helicopters and 20 pieces of heavy equipment were still battling the blaze.

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry crews continued to extinguish hot spots over the weekend. On Monday, firefighters were expected to continue to extinguish hotspots, supported by helicopters with buckets as required.

Trending Stories

The containment line was completed on Sunday, wildfire officials said.

Click to play video 'Devil’s Head wildfire burns out of control; prompts local state of emergency' Devil’s Head wildfire burns out of control; prompts local state of emergency
Devil’s Head wildfire burns out of control; prompts local state of emergency

Rain and wet flurries, along with cooler temperatures, are expected to continue to help in the wildfire suppression efforts.

Fire crews determined last week that the wildfire was caused by an abandoned campfire.

Read more: Devil’s Head wildfire west of Calgary caused by abandoned campfire

Updated information on the wildfire status can be found on the MD of Bighorn’s website or on the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

