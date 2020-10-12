Devil’s Head wildfire west of Calgary ‘being held,’ not likely to grow

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire west of Calgary is now listed as being held and is not expected to grow beyond its current boundaries.

In an update Sunday night, Alberta Wildfire said firefighters made good progress on the Devil’s Head wildfire, which was previously burning out of control in the Municipal District of Bighorn.

“Given current weather conditions and resources, the wildfire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries,” Alberta Wildfire said in the update.

Officials updated the size of the wildfire from 3,624 hectares to 2,416 on Sunday after it showed “minimal behaviour” and no new growth. On Sunday, 119 firefighters, one air tanker, 10 helicopters and 20 pieces of heavy equipment were still battling the blaze.

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry crews continued to extinguish hot spots over the weekend. On Monday, firefighters were expected to continue to extinguish hotspots, supported by helicopters with buckets as required.

The containment line was completed on Sunday, wildfire officials said.

Rain and wet flurries, along with cooler temperatures, are expected to continue to help in the wildfire suppression efforts.

Fire crews determined last week that the wildfire was caused by an abandoned campfire.

Updated information on the wildfire status can be found on the MD of Bighorn’s website or on the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

