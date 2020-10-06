Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Alberta Emergency Alert issued for MD of Bighorn over wildfire concerns

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 9:32 am
Alberta Emergency Alert logo.
Alberta Emergency Alert logo. Credit: Alberta Emergency Alert

An Alberta Emergency Alert has been issued for the Municipal District of Bighorn west of Calgary due to a wildfire.

The alert, issued just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, warned the wildfire was approximately 20 kilometres west Benchlands, Alta., and travelling southeast, posing a potential threat to people in the area.

“No structures are at risk at this time and ground crews are on route,” the alert said. “People in the area should stay aware of the evolving situation.”

The alert advises those in the area of Richard’s Road, Highway 40, Waiparous, Benchlands, Pears Road, Ghost Country Place and West Jamieson Road to prepare to evacuate on short notice.

More information can be found on the Alberta Emergency Alert website or the MD of Bighorn’s website.

The hamlet of Benchlands is located roughly 45 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

