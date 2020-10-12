No new cases of coronavirus reported in Nova Scotia Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia once again is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus.

There remain four active cases in the province on Monday.

Three new cases were reported on Saturday. Two cases were related to travel outside of Canada and the other case is a close contact with them.

There have been 1,092 cases in Nova Scotia while 1,023 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Nova Scotia has recorded 65 virus-related deaths.

The province has completed 102,402 tests since the pandemic began.

One person is receiving treatment at an intensive care unit as a result of the virus.

The Atlantic bubble remains intact and operational despite the increasing number of cases being reported in New Brunswick.

The province told Global News over the weekend that it continues to monitor the situation but has no plans to change its rules now.

Nova Scotia remains the only province in the Atlantic Bubble that has not issued guidance on travel to New Brunswick, which reported 66 new cases between Wednesday and Sunday.