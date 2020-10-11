Federal trade minister to quarantine after getting COVID-19 alert

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s minister of trade says she will self-quarantine after the COVID Alert app notified her that she came into contact with some who tested positive for coronavirus.

In an Instagram post Sunday night, federal Trade Minister Mary Ng said that she took a precautionary COVID-19 test after being alerted, and that she would work from home until she received her results.

“This is exactly what the COVID Alert app is designed to do! It’s the best way to keep our communities safe and prevent the spread of the virus — all while protecting your privacy,” wrote Ng on her post, which also said she didn’t have any symptoms of the virus.

“Sincere thanks to the health professionals who administered my test, who are working hard on the front lines every day.”

