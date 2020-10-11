Menu

Canada

Federal trade minister to quarantine after getting COVID-19 alert

By David Lao Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 11:02 pm
Small Business Minister Mary Ng poses for a portrait in Toronto on Sept. 6, 2018.
Small Business Minister Mary Ng poses for a portrait in Toronto on Sept. 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Canada’s minister of trade says she will self-quarantine after the COVID Alert app notified her that she came into contact with some who tested positive for coronavirus.

Read more: Canada’s foreign affairs minister says COVID-19 test came back negative

In an Instagram post Sunday night, federal Trade Minister Mary Ng said that she took a precautionary COVID-19 test after being alerted, and that she would work from home until she received her results.

This morning, I went for a precautionary COVID-19 test after my COVID Alert app notified me that I may have come into contact with someone who had tested positive. Sincere thanks to the health professionals who administered my test, who are working hard on the front lines every day. I don’t have any symptoms, but am self-quarantining and working safely from home until I get my results back. This is exactly what the COVID Alert app is designed to do! It’s the best way to keep our communities safe and prevent the spread of the virus – all while protecting your privacy. If you haven’t done so already, download the app today 📲: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/covid-alert.html // Ce matin, je suis allée faire un test COVID-19 de précaution après que mon application Alerte COVID m'ait informée que j'avais peut-être été en contact avec une personne dont le test était positif. Je remercie sincèrement les professionnels de la santé qui m'ont fait passer ce test, qui travaillent dur en première ligne à tous les jours. Je n'ai aucun symptôme, mais je me suis mise en quarantaine et je travaille en toute sécurité depuis chez moi jusqu'à ce que je reçoive mes résultats. C'est exactement ce que l'application Alerte COVID est conçue pour faire ! C'est le meilleur moyen d'assurer la sécurité de nos communautés et de prévenir la propagation du virus, tout en protégeant votre vie privée. Si vous ne l'avez pas encore fait, téléchargez l'application dès aujourd'hui 📲: https://www.canada.ca/fr/sante-publique/services/maladies/maladie-coronavirus-covid-19/alerte-covid.html

“This is exactly what the COVID Alert app is designed to do! It’s the best way to keep our communities safe and prevent the spread of the virus — all while protecting your privacy,” wrote Ng on her post, which also said she didn’t have any symptoms of the virus.

“Sincere thanks to the health professionals who administered my test, who are working hard on the front lines every day.”

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoroanvirus Canadacoronavirus news trade minister
