Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has been tested for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The minister tweeted Thursday afternoon, saying that he experienced symptoms within 14 days of returning from an international trip.

Like many Canadians, I have been tested for #COVID19 out of an abundance of caution as I began experiencing new flu-like symptom less than 14 days after returning from abroad. I am currently self-isolating at home while I await my results very shortly. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) March 19, 2020

He said he is currently awaiting results and self-isolating.

“I will continue to work around the clock to support Canadians facing difficulties abroad and to coordinate the international response to this crisis,” he added.

“We must remember to practice social distancing & take all necessary precautions to protect each other in the face of this virus.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.