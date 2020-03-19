Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has been tested for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms.
The minister tweeted Thursday afternoon, saying that he experienced symptoms within 14 days of returning from an international trip.
He said he is currently awaiting results and self-isolating.
“I will continue to work around the clock to support Canadians facing difficulties abroad and to coordinate the international response to this crisis,” he added.
“We must remember to practice social distancing & take all necessary precautions to protect each other in the face of this virus.”
