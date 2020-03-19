Menu

Politics

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19

By Maham Abedi Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 1:53 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 2:01 pm
Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 9, 2020. .
Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 9, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has been tested for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The minister tweeted Thursday afternoon, saying that he experienced symptoms within 14 days of returning from an international trip.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he is currently awaiting results and self-isolating.

“I will continue to work around the clock to support Canadians facing difficulties abroad and to coordinate the international response to this crisis,” he added.

“We must remember to practice social distancing & take all necessary precautions to protect each other in the face of this virus.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

