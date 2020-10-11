Two RVs burn up in Grindrod fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two recreation vehicles parked in a field on a North Okanagan property were destroyed in a Sunday morning blaze.

The Enderby Fire Department responded to the fire on a Tomkinson Road property in the Grindrod area around 10:30 a.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Richard Bastiaansen said while fire crews were able to get the fire under control very quickly, the RVs were “burnt right down to the ground.”

It is not clear whether anyone was staying in the recreational vehicles or if the RVs had simply been in storage on the large rural property as the property owners weren’t home when fire crews responded to the blaze, Bastiaansen said.

However, the deputy fire chief said fire crews have done extensive searching through the debris and have not found any indication anyone was inside the RVs.

Bastiaansen said police will be following up with the property owner but there are no indications the fire was suspicious.

The deputy fire chief said there was an initial report that multiple loud bangs were heard which the fire department believes many have been caused by propane tanks on the RVs.

What caused the blaze has yet to be determined.