West Vancouver country club closed indefinitely over possible COVID-19 exposures

A West Vancouver country club has closed indefinitely, after a series of potential COVID-19 exposures.

In a letter to members on Saturday, Hollyburn Country Club CEO Ed McLaughlin said the facility had been notified by Vancouver Coastal Health on Friday about possible exposures between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6.

“VCH has continued to do contact tracing based on cases they have confirmed being related back to exposure at Hollyburn,” states the letter.

“As a result of the contact tracing, we just received word from the Medical Health Officer that Hollyburn is required to close, effectively immediately.”

The club will remain closed until further notice, while staff perform “rigorous cleaning,” McLaughlin said.

Anyone who was at the club between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 should self-monitor for symptoms until Oct. 20, McLaughlin added.

All members are also being asked to be more vigilant in following COVID-19 protocols.