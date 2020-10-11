Menu

Comments

Education

Winnipeg police share tips to prevent the risk of arson

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 4:27 pm
Police suggest garbage and recycling as well as yard waste should be put out on your collection day, not the night before. File / Global News

As you’re getting ready for winter, the Winnipeg Police Service has some tips to help prevent fires.

October is fire safety month and while you might be busy cleaning your yard of leaves or decluttering your garage, there are some extra steps to consider.

Police suggest garbage and recycling as well as yard waste should be put out on your collection day, not the night before.

Garbage, lumber and bulky waste like mattresses should not be placed by garages, fences, homes or vehicles.

All waste should be kept away from your house or garage and police suggest using motion-activated lights to brighten the area surrounding your residence.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is also reminding you to to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors every fall and spring to help keep you safe.

