Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Firebug arrested after numerous arsons in Winnipeg, including at St. Boniface Hospital

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 12:12 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 12:48 pm
Winnipeg police say 1 arrest made of suspect allegedly linked to 14 separate arsons
Winnipeg Police Const. Rob Carver announced on Friday the arrest of a man believed to be linked to 14 separate arsons and is facing multiple charges. Carver said there did not appear to be a particular connection between the various locations where fires started.

A man who allegedly set more than a dozen fires in several Winnipeg neighbourhoods has been caught.

Winnipeg police said Friday a series of fires in mid-May caught their attention and all were likely arson. After a few weeks, they tracked down a man who they believe set at least 14 fires, including one on St. Boniface Hospital grounds.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battles blaze at St. Boniface Hospital

The man is accused of setting the following fires over a three-day span:

  • May 16, 400 block of Aulneau Street
  • May 16, St. Boniface Hospital
  • May 17, 500 block of Leila Avenue
  • May 17, 2400 block of Main Street
  • May 18, first hundred block of Litz Place
  • May 18, 500 block of Munroe Avenue
  • May 18, 1600 block of Main Street
  • May 18, 300 block of Poplar Avenue
  • May 18, 300 block of Seven Oaks Avenue
  • May 18, first hundred block of Hanna Street
  • May 18, 400 block of Southhall Drive
  • May 18, 1700 block of Main Street
  • May 18, 500 block of Selkirk Avenue
  • May 18, 500 block of Pritchard Avenue

Robert Alan Ingram, 24, faces numerous charges, including 18 counts of arson, three counts of arson with disregard for human life, 14 counts of possession of incendiary material, possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

Story continues below advertisement
National Fire Prevention Week
National Fire Prevention Week
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeWinnipeg crimeArsonWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg firesFirebugmay arsons winnipegwinnipeg arson firebug
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.