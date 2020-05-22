Firebug arrested after numerous arsons in Winnipeg, including at St. Boniface Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A man who allegedly set more than a dozen fires in several Winnipeg neighbourhoods has been caught.

Winnipeg police said Friday a series of fires in mid-May caught their attention and all were likely arson. After a few weeks, they tracked down a man who they believe set at least 14 fires, including one on St. Boniface Hospital grounds.

The man is accused of setting the following fires over a three-day span:

May 16, 400 block of Aulneau Street

May 16, St. Boniface Hospital

May 17, 500 block of Leila Avenue

May 17, 2400 block of Main Street

May 18, first hundred block of Litz Place

May 18, 500 block of Munroe Avenue

May 18, 1600 block of Main Street

May 18, 300 block of Poplar Avenue

May 18, 300 block of Seven Oaks Avenue

May 18, first hundred block of Hanna Street

May 18, 400 block of Southhall Drive

May 18, 1700 block of Main Street

May 18, 500 block of Selkirk Avenue

May 18, 500 block of Pritchard Avenue

Robert Alan Ingram, 24, faces numerous charges, including 18 counts of arson, three counts of arson with disregard for human life, 14 counts of possession of incendiary material, possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

Story continues below advertisement

4:53 National Fire Prevention Week National Fire Prevention Week