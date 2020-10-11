Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 11

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Status of cases in Toronto

Toronto Public Health is reporting a total of 22,442 coronavirus cases in the city.

A total of 18,731 people have recovered, while the city has recorded 1,319 deaths.

There are 103 people in Toronto who are hospitalized with the virus.

Today's summary of #COVID19 cases in Toronto: as of 2 p.m. on October 10, there have been 22,442 cases (204 new since October 9), 103 people are hospitalized (14 new), 1,319 deaths (1 new) & 18,731 people have recovered (264 new). More info: https://t.co/NuXHsGrmDm pic.twitter.com/auZ7mVZCsz — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) October 11, 2020

Toronto anti-mask activist arrested at Moncton airport

A Toronto-based anti-mask activist was arrested at the Moncton airport as he arrived to host an anti-mask event that was scheduled for Saturday.

New Brunswick RCMP have confirmed that a 37-year-old man from King City, Ont., was arrested on Friday after they responded to reports of a disturbance at Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.

Limit contacts this Thanksgiving, Toronto medical officer of health says

Toronto’s medical officer of health is encouraging people to limit their Thanksgiving celebrations to those in their immediate household.

“While #Thanksgiving celebrations look different this year, limiting in-person contact to people you live with & connecting with other loved ones virtually will help reduce the risk of #COVID19,” Dr. Eileen de Villa said.

While #Thanksgiving celebrations look different this year, limiting in person contact to people you live with & connecting with other loved ones virtually will help reduce the risk of #COVID19. Thank you for doing your part & celebrating in ways that keep us all safer. — Dr. Eileen de Villa (@epdevilla) October 11, 2020

ActiveTO closures to continue into Monday night

ActiveTO road closures will continue until 11 p.m. Thanksgiving Monday.

The program sees roads closed to motorists in a bid to give people more room when they move around the city amid the pandemic.

Affected streets include Lake Shore Boulevard and Bayview Avenue.

Parts of Lake Shore Blvd W, Lake Shore Blvd E and Bayview Ave are open for people to be outside, get exercise and practise #physicaldistancing but closed to vehicles today until Monday night at 11pm. More at https://t.co/Y4n2zeb5yY #Covid19 #ActiveTO pic.twitter.com/AhToms8pjQ — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) October 11, 2020

Ontario reports 649 new cases

Ontario reported 649 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 59,139.

It marks a drop in the number of new cases compared to the previous two days. The province reported 939 cases on Friday and 809 on Saturday.

“Locally, there are 157 new cases in Peel, 140 in Toronto, 87 in York Region and 54 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“There are 705 more resolved cases.”

Elliott said the province completed over 44,100 additional tests.

2 more deaths in Ontario long-term care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,888 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two compared to Saturday.

There are currently 58 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are 146 active cases among long-term care residents and 197 among staff.

Ontario cases not being reported on Monday

Ontario won’t be providing an update on the province’s coronavirus cases on Monday as it’s a holiday.

Monday and Tuesday’s case counts will be given out Tuesday morning.

— With files from Alexander Quon

