Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 649 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video 'Closed gyms in Toronto forces owners to change business models' Closed gyms in Toronto forces owners to change business models
WATCH ABOVE: Many gym owners in Toronto are scrambling to adapt their business models after the province ordered indoor gyms closed for a period of 28 days in the city. Owners say they are frustrated they can no longer have people at their facilities. They say they are now looking at other ways to stay afloat financially and remain connected with their clients. Katherine Ward reports.

Ontario reported 649 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 59,139.

It marks a drop compared to the past two days. The province reported 939 cases on Friday and 809 on Saturday.

“Locally, there are 157 new cases in Peel, 140 in Toronto, 87 in York Region and 54 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“There are 705 more resolved cases.”

Read more: Toronto gym owners feel the burn of the second pandemic shut down

Elliott said the province completed 44,100 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 4,394,461 tests. Over 45,800 remain under investigation.

One new death was also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,005.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 50,437 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are at least 217 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by five), with 51 in intensive care (up by three) and 32 on ventilators (up by three).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Oct. 9 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 pandemic impacts Remembrance Day services' COVID-19 pandemic impacts Remembrance Day services

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • 28,240 people are male
  • 30,486 people are female
  • 5,404 people are 19 and under
  • 21,103 people are 20 to 39
  • 16,734 people are 40 to 59
  • 9,250 people are 60 to 79
  • 6,634 people are 80 and over

    • The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

    Story continues below advertisement

    The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

    According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,888 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two. There are currently 58 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

    There are 146 active cases among long-term care residents and 197 among staff.

    Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

    Story continues below advertisement
    © 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
    CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsOntariocoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus cases
    Flyers
    More weekly flyers