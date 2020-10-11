Ontario reports 649 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 649 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 59,139.

It marks a drop compared to the past two days. The province reported 939 cases on Friday and 809 on Saturday.

“Locally, there are 157 new cases in Peel, 140 in Toronto, 87 in York Region and 54 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“There are 705 more resolved cases.”

Elliott said the province completed 44,100 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 4,394,461 tests. Over 45,800 remain under investigation.

One new death was also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,005.

Meanwhile, 50,437 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are at least 217 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by five), with 51 in intensive care (up by three) and 32 on ventilators (up by three).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Oct. 9 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

28,240 people are male

30,486 people are female

5,404 people are 19 and under

21,103 people are 20 to 39

16,734 people are 40 to 59

9,250 people are 60 to 79

6,634 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,888 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two. There are currently 58 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are 146 active cases among long-term care residents and 197 among staff.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

