Canada

Woman rushed to trauma centre after being hit by truck in Toronto’s east end: officials

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 12:52 pm
The woman was rushed to hospital in serious condition. Don Mitchell / AM 640

Officials say a woman was rushed to a trauma centre on Sunday after she was hit by a truck in Toronto’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road after 11:30 a.m.

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a truck and became trapped underneath the vehicle. People began trying to lift the truck off the pedestrian, who was initially unresponsive but later became alert, and she was later taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a woman in her 40s to hospital in serious condition.

Paramedics said the victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening at the time.

Roads are closed in the area.

