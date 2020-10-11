Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at Bluenose Market in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection with a robbery at the Bluenose Market in Halifax.

On Saturday, police responded to reports of a robbery at the market on Titus Street in Halifax at 1:49 p.m.

A man entered the store and indicated he had a gun. However, the gun was not seen.

Police say the man obtained cash and fled from the store. The staff member was not injured in the robbery.

The man fled on foot and police say some of the clothing he had on during the robbery was located in the area by the responding officers.

Police were able to identify a suspect early in the investigation.

A man was arrested later on Saturday after a brief struggle with police when attempting to flee from an apartment in the 3000 block of Olivet Street as officers were awaiting a search warrant.

When the warrant was carried out, police say they found items related to the robbery. However, a gun was not located.

Dewon Gray, 30, of Halifax remains in custody.

He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of robbery and resisting arrest.