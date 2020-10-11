Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at Bluenose Market in Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 12:52 pm
Halifax police have arrested a man in connection with a Bluenose Market in Halifax, N.S., on Oct. 10.
Halifax police have arrested a man in connection with a Bluenose Market in Halifax, N.S., on Oct. 10. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection with a robbery at the Bluenose Market in Halifax.

On Saturday, police responded to reports of a robbery at the market on Titus Street in Halifax at 1:49 p.m.

A man entered the store and indicated he had a gun. However, the gun was not seen.

Read more: Halifax police identify suspect in Bluenose Market robbery

Police say the man obtained cash and fled from the store. The staff member was not injured in the robbery.

Trending Stories

The man fled on foot and police say some of the clothing he had on during the robbery was located in the area by the responding officers.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were able to identify a suspect early in the investigation.

A man was arrested later on Saturday after a brief struggle with police when attempting to flee from an apartment in the 3000 block of Olivet Street as officers were awaiting a search warrant.

Read more: 1 sent to hospital with life-threatening injures after motorcycle crash in Mount Denson, N.S.

When the warrant was carried out, police say they found items related to the robbery. However, a gun was not located.

Dewon Gray, 30, of Halifax remains in custody.

He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of robbery and resisting arrest.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifaxRobberyArmed RobberyHalifax crimeTitus Streetbluenose marketDewon Gray
Flyers
More weekly flyers