1 new probable coronavirus case reported in Yukon, linked to travel

A new probable case of the novel coronavirus has been detected in Yukon Territory, health officials say.

In a press release issued Saturday evening, the territory’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Brendan Hanley, said the new probable case was identified via a Genexpert rapid test.

Officials are now awaiting confirmation from a laboratory in British Columbia.

According to the release, the potentially infected person is from Whitehorse, and received care at the Whitehorse General Hospital’s emergency department.

“The person is currently stable and safely self-isolating,” the release reads.

Hanley said the case is linked to travel outside of the territory.

He said the Yukon Communicable Disease Control (YCDC) has begun an investigation and contact tracing.

“To date, no public exposure has been identified,” the release said. “Anyone who may have been in contact with this person will be contacted by YCDC and directed on next steps to take.”

The new potential case comes as Canada works to contain a second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, 2,062 new cases were reported across the country.

To date, Yukon has seen 15 confirmed cases of the virus, all of which are considered to be resolved.

The territory has not reported a new case of COVID-19 since Aug. 7.

A total of 3,588 tests have been administered in the Yukon.