Someone in Edmonton is now $1 million richer.

According to the Western Canadian Lottery Corp., there was a winning Lotto Max Maxmillions ticket sold in Edmonton for Friday’s draw.

The Lotto Max main $70-million jackpot went to a Quebecer.

The winning numbers for the $1 million Edmonton ticket are 1-4-10-12-13-26-41.

