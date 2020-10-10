Menu

Crime

Halifax police identify suspect in Bluenose Market robbery

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 4:45 pm
Alicia Draus/Global News

Halifax police are seeking a suspect following a robbery reported at the Bluenose Market on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the robbery took place at a store on Titus Street just before 2 p.m.

A man entered the store and said he had a gun, police say. Police add the gun wasn’t seen.

The suspect took cash and fled, police say. No one was injured, they add.

According to police, the suspect fled on foot and the clothing he was wearing during the robbery was later found in the area by police officers.

Police say they have identified a suspect and are making efforts to bring him into custody.

Halifax Regional Policehalifax policeHRPTitus Streetbluenose marketBluenose market robbery
