Tyson Barrie signs 1-year deal with Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have signed free agent defenceman Tyson Barrie to a one-year contract worth $3.75 million.

Barrie, 29, spent last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had five goals and 39 points in 70 games.

His best offensive season was in 2018/19 with the Colorado Avalanche when he racked up 59 points in 78 games.

Barrie is expected to help the Oilers already potent power play (29.5% last season), especially if Oscar Klefbom misses all or some of next season.

Barrie grew up on Vancouver Island. He played for Kelowna in the WHL and was drafted 64th overall by Colorado in 2009. He has 346 points in 554 NHL games.

