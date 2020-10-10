Menu

Sports

Tyson Barrie signs 1-year deal with Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 10, 2020 2:55 pm
Tyson Barrie (94) turns hard with the puck as Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) defends during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
Tyson Barrie (94) turns hard with the puck as Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) defends during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Edmonton Oilers have signed free agent defenceman Tyson Barrie to a one-year contract worth $3.75 million.

Barrie, 29, spent last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had five goals and 39 points in 70 games.

His best offensive season was in 2018/19 with the Colorado Avalanche when he racked up 59 points in 78 games.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers sign Kyle Turris in free agency

Barrie is expected to help the Oilers already potent power play (29.5% last season), especially if Oscar Klefbom misses all or some of next season.

Barrie grew up on Vancouver Island. He played for Kelowna in the WHL and was drafted 64th overall by Colorado in 2009. He has 346 points in 554 NHL games.

