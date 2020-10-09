Edmonton Oilers sign Kyle Turris in free agency

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers opened free agency on Friday by signing centre Kyle Turris to a two-year contract.

It’s reported to be worth $1.65 million per season.

Turris, 31, had nine goals and 31 points for the Nashville Predators last season. The Predators bought out the remaining four years on Turris’ contract earlier in the week.

Read more: Jesse Puljujarvi ready to prove himself with return to Edmonton Oilers

Turris, who was drafted third overall by the Phoenix Coyotes in 2007, has 416 points in 726 career games.

More to come…

3:07 Edmonton Oilers’ hub city duties continue Edmonton Oilers’ hub city duties continue

Story continues below advertisement