Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign Kyle Turris in free agency

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 9, 2020 1:26 pm
Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris (8) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey).
Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris (8) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

The Edmonton Oilers opened free agency on Friday by signing centre Kyle Turris to a two-year contract.

It’s reported to be worth $1.65 million per season.

Turris, 31, had nine goals and 31 points for the Nashville Predators last season. The Predators bought out the remaining four years on Turris’ contract earlier in the week.

Read more: Jesse Puljujarvi ready to prove himself with return to Edmonton Oilers

Turris, who was drafted third overall by the Phoenix Coyotes in 2007, has 416 points in 726 career games.

More to come…

Click to play video 'Edmonton Oilers’ hub city duties continue' Edmonton Oilers’ hub city duties continue
Edmonton Oilers’ hub city duties continue
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersNational Hockey Leagueedmonton hockeyFree AgencyKen HollandNHL Free AgencyKyle Turris
Flyers
More weekly flyers