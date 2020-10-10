Kingston couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston couple is celebrating a huge milestone this year as they round the home plate for their 70th wedding anniversary.

“Love is very important but baseball is pretty good too,” said Doug Haig, reciting Yogi Berra, who was a professional baseball catcher.

These are words to live by for Don and his wife Betty, who are huge baseball fans.

Sept. 10 marks their 70th wedding anniversary.

Don is 93 years old and Betty is 90.

Read more: Couple hospitalized for coronavirus celebrate 65th anniversary

Originally from Montreal, the couple now resides in a Kingston retirement home.

Story continues below advertisement

They met 70 years ago in Quebec and the rest was history.

”A gal I worked with invited me to her cottage. She said she wanted me to meet somebody and it was Don,” Betty recalled.

They share a mutual love for baseball, specifically the Toronto Blue Jays.

But their love for the game all started at a ball diamond in Montreal, watching the Montreal Royals back in 1946.

“We went to ball games for a long, long time. We saw Jackie Robinson and Chuck Conners who later became the ‘Rifleman’ on TV,” Don said.

Read more: Oldest living couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary at 106 and 105 years of age

Now, several decades later, the two Blue Jay fans make it a priority to watch every game, and the team is thanking them with a special letter.

After the organization was notified about their love for the team, it surprised the couple with a personal letter that thanked them for being such devoted fans to the team and to each other.

The organization wished them many more years of health and happiness.

With 70 years of marriage, the two agree that the key to making it last is “working together.”

Story continues below advertisement