Newfoundland and Labrador reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, and all three are connected to a previous case.

In a release sent today, the province’s Department of Health and Community Services says all three cases are females under 19 years old.

All three are members of the extended family of someone who was previously diagnosed with the virus in the western region of the province.

The department says because the three were already identified as close contacts of a previous case, they were already quarantined and there is no risk of transmission to the community.

Newfoundland and Labrador now has nine active cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department is also advising rotational workers that the outbreak at the Teck Coal Mine in Elkford, B.C., is over.

