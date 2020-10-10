87-year-old man dead in Anjou stabbing: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

An 87-year-old man died after being stabbed Friday evening in Montreal’s Anjou borough.

At around 10:40 p.m., police officers responded to a call near the intersection of boulevards Joseph-Renaud and Wilfrid Pelletier after someone heard the cries of a man in distress in an apartment building.

At the scene, police found the elderly man with stab wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Authorities say he died on Saturday morning.

Police say they arrested a 19-year-old male suspect near the scene who will be interrogated by investigators.

