Crime

87-year-old man dead in Anjou stabbing: Montreal police

By Staff The Canadian Press
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

An 87-year-old man died after being stabbed Friday evening in Montreal’s Anjou borough.

At around 10:40 p.m., police officers responded to a call near the intersection of boulevards Joseph-Renaud and Wilfrid Pelletier after someone heard the cries of a man in distress in an apartment building.

READ MORE: Quebec reports 1,097 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths as hospitalizations rise

At the scene, police found the elderly man with stab wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Authorities say he died on Saturday morning.

Police say they arrested a 19-year-old male suspect near the scene who will be interrogated by investigators.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
