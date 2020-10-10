Quebec reports 1,097 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths as hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting another 1,097 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 14 additional deaths linked to the pandemic.

The province’s Health Department says three of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, seven happened between Oct. 3 and 8, and four occurred earlier.

Quebec has reported more than 1,000 new cases for six of the last seven days.

Hospitalizations increased by 11 to 444, and six more people are in intensive care, for a total of 73.

Quebec has now reported a total of 85,191 cases and 5,950 deaths since the pandemic began.

In a Facebook post, Premier François Legault urged Quebecers to take care of their mental health, noting that many people may be feeling scared or anxious during a second wave.

