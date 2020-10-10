Quebec reports 1,097 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths as hospitalizations rise

Quebec is reporting another 1,097 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 14 additional deaths linked to the pandemic.
The province’s Health Department says three of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, seven happened between Oct. 3 and 8, and four occurred earlier.
Quebec has reported more than 1,000 new cases for six of the last seven days.
READ MORE: Smaller turkeys, quieter gatherings — How coronavirus is changing Canada’s Thanksgiving
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Hospitalizations increased by 11 to 444, and six more people are in intensive care, for a total of 73.
Quebec has now reported a total of 85,191 cases and 5,950 deaths since the pandemic began.
In a Facebook post, Premier François Legault urged Quebecers to take care of their mental health, noting that many people may be feeling scared or anxious during a second wave.
Comments