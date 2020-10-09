Menu

Comments

World

Second U.S. presidential debate officially cancelled

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'Trump says he won’t participate in a virtual debate' Trump says he won’t participate in a virtual debate
WATCH ABOVE: Trump says he won't participate in a virtual debate

The second presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday that the Oct. 15 faceoff would be scrapped. The decision was made a day after the commission announced the debate would take place “virtually” because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

Read more: 2nd U.S. presidential debate will be virtual, but Trump says he won’t ‘waste’ his time

Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.

Trump’s team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.

But the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution with health concerns — particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from average voters.

The third debate, scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Joe BidenUs ElectionUS Presidential Electionus election 2020US President Donald TrumpUS election polls2020 Presidential Debates
