2nd U.S. presidential debate between Trump, Biden will be virtual

The second U.S. presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be virtual, with the two candidates speaking from separate remote locations, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday.

The announcement comes nearly a week after Trump said he’d tested positive for the coronavirus.

The debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, “will take the form of a town meeting,” organizers said, adding the decision was made to protect “the health and safety of all involved.”

The audience, who typically ask the candidates questions in the town-meeting format, and moderator Steve Scully will gather in one spot in Florida, Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, the commission said in a statement.

It is not immediately clear if the Trump or Biden campaign was given notice about the debate announcement.

It’s not clear that the @realDonaldTrump @TeamTrump campaign signed off on this or was even given a heads up. This was a Biden campaign issue – at a minimum there needs to be assurances that teleprompters can’t be used #Debate2020 https://t.co/1wOBS6t2GC — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 8, 2020

There was NO heads up, per my sources. The Commission made and announced this decision w/o consultation w/ either campaign, in order to maintain the independence that is the coin of their realm https://t.co/67IWe2s4ra — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) October 8, 2020

