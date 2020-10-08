2nd U.S. presidential debate between Trump, Biden will be virtual

The second U.S. presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be virtual, with the two candidates speaking from separate remote locations, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday.
The announcement comes nearly a week after Trump said he’d tested positive for the coronavirus.
The debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, “will take the form of a town meeting,” organizers said, adding the decision was made to protect “the health and safety of all involved.”
The audience, who typically ask the candidates questions in the town-meeting format, and moderator Steve Scully will gather in one spot in Florida, Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, the commission said in a statement.
It is not immediately clear if the Trump or Biden campaign was given notice about the debate announcement.
