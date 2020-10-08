Menu

Comments

World

2nd U.S. presidential debate between Trump, Biden will be virtual

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Biden says 2nd presidential debate shouldn't happen if Trump still has COVID-19
WATCH: Biden says 2nd presidential debate shouldn't happen if Trump still has COVID-19.

The second U.S. presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be virtual, with the two candidates speaking from separate remote locations, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday.

The announcement comes nearly a week after Trump said he’d tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more: Pence, Harris clash over coronavirus response during U.S. vice presidential debate

The debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, “will take the form of a town meeting,” organizers said, adding the decision was made to protect “the health and safety of all involved.”

The audience, who typically ask the candidates questions in the town-meeting format, and moderator Steve Scully will gather in one spot in Florida, Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, the commission said in a statement.

Trump downplays COVID-19 again, as virus hits Pentagon
Trump downplays COVID-19 again, as virus hits Pentagon

It is not immediately clear if the Trump or Biden campaign was given notice about the debate announcement.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Donald Trumpcoronavirus newscovid-19 canadacovid-19 newscoronavirus canadaJoe BidenUs Electionus presidential debateUS Debateus debate virtual
