$10K fines now in effect for Kingston parties that exceed COVID-19 gathering limits

Kingston police have confirmed with Global News they are now able to actually lay $10,000 fines against hosts of parties that exceed Ontario’s COVID-19 gathering limits.

This comes just under a week after Kingston police were called to a house party on William Street in the university district where up to 40 people had gathered for a party.

On Sept. 19, the provincial government announced a reduction in gathering limits across Ontario, from 100 people outside and 50 inside, to 25 outside and 10 inside. If caught by police or bylaw hosting a gathering larger than those limits, the province announced increased penalties amounting to a minimum of $10,000.

Despite the legislation receiving Royal Assent Oct. 1, when Kingston police were called to the William Street party early Sept. 3, they told Global News the province had yet to communicate the legislation had passed. The host was therefore fined $880 under the previous legislation.

On Friday, just under a week after the university district gathering, Kingston police confirmed that any Reopening Ontario Act gathering limit contravention will now carry with it a summons to court, and a possible $10,000 fine.

Also, under the new legislation, everyone in attendance may be issued a notice a set fine of $880 for attending.

