Vancouver man pleads guilty to arson in Emily Carr University fire

A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges over a fire at Emily Carr University of Art and Design last year say police.

The fire broke out in the morning of Oct. 5 on the fourth floor of the institution’s new False Creek Flats campus, after Nathan Macleod, 41, allegedly broke into the building.

Macleod has pleaded guilty to charges of arson, break and enter, mischief $5,000 and under and several counts of breaching a release order.

The fire forced the school to close for 10 days and caused water damage to the third and fourth floors of the building.

School administrators said the cost to repair damages could run into the millions of dollars.

Macleod was arrested on Oct 11, 2019.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

