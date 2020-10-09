Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Vancouver man pleads guilty to arson in Emily Carr University fire

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'Vancouver man charged in arson at Emily Carr University' Vancouver man charged in arson at Emily Carr University
WATCH: (Oct. 15, 2019) Vancouver man charged in arson at Emily Carr University

A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges over a fire at Emily Carr University of Art and Design last year say police.

The fire broke out in the morning of Oct. 5 on the fourth floor of the institution’s new False Creek Flats campus, after Nathan Macleod, 41, allegedly broke into the building.

Macleod has pleaded guilty to charges of arson, break and enter, mischief $5,000 and under and several counts of breaching a release order.

Read more: Vancouver man charged with arson in connection with Emily Carr University fire

The fire forced the school to close for 10 days and caused water damage to the third and fourth floors of the building.

School administrators said the cost to repair damages could run into the millions of dollars.

Macleod was arrested on Oct 11, 2019.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

 

Click to play video 'Official opening of new Emily Carr University campus' Official opening of new Emily Carr University campus
Official opening of new Emily Carr University campus
