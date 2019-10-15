Vancouver man charged with arson in connection with Emily Carr University fire

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have made an arrest in connection with a fire that closed Emily Carr University.

Nathan MacLeod, 40, was arrested on Oct. 11 and has been charged with two counts of break and enter and one count of arson.

The fire broke out on the morning of Oct. 5 on the fourth level of ECU’s Mount Pleasant building after someone allegedly broke into the campus.

No one was injured.

School officials said the third and fourth floors of the building suffered water damage.

After being closed for 10 days, the school reopened for classes on Tuesday. The school says restoration work will continue throughout the semester.

— With files from Simon Little

Story continues below advertisement