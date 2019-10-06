Break and enter, arson shuts down Emily Carr University campus: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

A small fire has shut down the Emily Carr University campus this weekend, which Vancouver police are investigating as a possible arson.

The campus was closed down early Saturday morning after a fire broke out on the fourth level of the Mount Pleasant building, the art school said in a statement.

The fire was fully extinguished and created minimal damage to the research and industry office and the painting and drawing studios, the school added. Some water damage was also reported in other areas of the building.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Vancouver police say they were called to the campus around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and now believe someone broke in and deliberately set the blaze.

The school says the campus will remain closed Sunday and is still trying to determine whether classes will be cancelled Monday.

“We will reopen campus as soon as we are advised that it is safe to do so,” the school said.

Vancouver police did not have further information about the investigation.

Any potential witnesses or anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

