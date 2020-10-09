IKEA returns to Kitchener with new pickup location

Send this page to someone via email

IKEA has returned to Kitchener in a location just months after closing the doors of its pickup and order point store on Gateway Park Drive.

A company spokesperson told Global News that it opened a new collection point at 259 Gage Ave. in July with a third-party distributor.

Unlike the previous spot, customers will not be able to place orders with IKEA at the new location, nor will there be any product on-site for sale.

“IKEA customers placing an order through http://www.IKEA.ca or the IKEA App are able to have their purchases delivered to the Kitchener Collection Point for a flat rate of $29, regardless of the size and value of their purchase,” Meghan Hogan said through email.

“This means they will be able to ship as little as a single sofa or as much as an entire kitchen for $29.”

She says the Gage Avenue collection point only offers curbside pickup as the location is currently under construction by a third-party partner, Custom Delivery Solutions (CDS), which will operate it.

“We look forward to welcoming customers inside when construction is complete and it is safe to do so,” Hogan said.