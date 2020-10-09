Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

IKEA returns to Kitchener with new pickup location

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 5:27 pm
An Ikea store in Boucherville, Que.
An Ikea store in Boucherville, Que. Benson Cook / Global News

IKEA has returned to Kitchener in a location just months after closing the doors of its pickup and order point store on Gateway Park Drive.

A company spokesperson told Global News that it opened a new collection point at 259 Gage Ave. in July with a third-party distributor.

Read more: Ikea released its famous Swedish meatball recipe. Here’s how to make it

Unlike the previous spot, customers will not be able to place orders with IKEA at the new location, nor will there be any product on-site for sale.

Click to play video 'Frustration be gone: Robots can now build IKEA chairs' Frustration be gone: Robots can now build IKEA chairs
Frustration be gone: Robots can now build IKEA chairs

“IKEA customers placing an order through http://www.IKEA.ca or the IKEA App are able to have their purchases delivered to the Kitchener Collection Point for a flat rate of $29, regardless of the size and value of their purchase,” Meghan Hogan said through email.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“This means they will be able to ship as little as a single sofa or as much as an entire kitchen for $29.”

Read more: Ikea Canada drops plans to open store in London, Ont.

She says the Gage Avenue collection point only offers curbside pickup as the location is currently under construction by a third-party partner, Custom Delivery Solutions (CDS), which will operate it.

“We look forward to welcoming customers inside when construction is complete and it is safe to do so,” Hogan said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener newsIKEAIKEA CanadaGage avenue kitchenerIkea kitchenerIkea kitchener gage avenueIkea kitchener returnIkea news
Flyers
More weekly flyers