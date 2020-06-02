Ikea Canada drops plans to open store in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ikea will no longer be pursuing plans to open a store in London, Ont.

In a statement emailed to Global News on June 2, a spokesperson for Ikea Canada said: “We have now made the difficult decision to no longer pursue the acquisition of land in London.”

“We will not move forward with plans to build a store in the region,” the statement added.

The company had planned to open a full-size retail store in south London by the end of 2019 but put that plan on pause in July 2018, citing a “rapidly changing retail environment.”

“At Ikea, we are on a journey to transform our business to meet our customers in the best possible way, both today and in the future. This includes enhancing our digital experience and online channels, optimizing our fulfilment and services and exploring new ways to meet customers in the city centre, all to make Ikea more accessible, affordable and sustainable,” the statement read.

“We are in a rapidly evolving retail landscape and to ensure we are fit for long-term growth, we have had to re-evaluate some of our expansion plans.”

The statement adds that Ikea Canada is “grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from the city of London and the local community over the past several years.”

“Looking forward, we will focus on enhancing our digital tools, improving our local service offer and introducing new, more affordable ways to shop with Ikea.”

The announcement also comes nearly five months after Ikea Canada closed the doors of its five remaining pickup and order point locations in Kitchener, London, St. Catharines, Whitby and Windsor.