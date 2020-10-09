Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Braden Holtby to two-year deal

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 2:15 pm
The Vancouver Canucks have signed Braden Holtby.
The Vancouver Canucks have signed Braden Holtby. Canadian Press

The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday they have signed goaltender Braden Holtby to a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old would replace unrestricted free agent netminder Jacob Markstrom.

Click to play video 'How Vancouver Canucks players got their nicknames' How Vancouver Canucks players got their nicknames
How Vancouver Canucks players got their nicknames

Holtby’s deal is worth $4.3 million a season. He backstopped the Washington Capitals to their first Stanley Cup in 2018.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Canucks also re-signed forward Tyler Motte to a two-year extension at an annual average salary of $1.225 million.

Markstrom helped lead the Canucks into the second round of this year’s playoffs, often standing on his head behind a team that gave up the third-most shots in the regular season.

Elsewhere, New Westminster’s Kyle Turris signed a two-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers worth $1.65 million per season. The 31-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Nashville Predators.

— With files from Gord Macdonald and The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver CanucksCanucks free agencyBraden Holtby CanucksVancouver Canucks free agencyVancouver Canucks Jacob Markstrom
Flyers
More weekly flyers