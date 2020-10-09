Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Braden Holtby to two-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday they have signed goaltender Braden Holtby to a two-year contract.
The 31-year-old would replace unrestricted free agent netminder Jacob Markstrom.
Holtby’s deal is worth $4.3 million a season. He backstopped the Washington Capitals to their first Stanley Cup in 2018.
The Canucks also re-signed forward Tyler Motte to a two-year extension at an annual average salary of $1.225 million.
Markstrom helped lead the Canucks into the second round of this year’s playoffs, often standing on his head behind a team that gave up the third-most shots in the regular season.
Elsewhere, New Westminster’s Kyle Turris signed a two-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers worth $1.65 million per season. The 31-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Nashville Predators.
— With files from Gord Macdonald and The Canadian Press
