Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Vegas Golden Knights shut out Canucks 5-0 in Game 1 of second-round playoff series

By Dean Bennett The Canadian Press

The Vegas Golden Knights’ big guns were blazing, and goaltender Robin Lehner recorded his first career playoff shutout to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 in NHL playoff action Sunday.

Lehner turned aside 26 shots as the Golden Knights grabbed a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Read more: Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Reilly Smith, Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch, Mark Stone, and Max Pacioretty did the scoring, chasing Vancouver starter Jacob Markstrom from the net.

Markstrom, making his 11th consecutive playoff start, stopped 29-of-34 shots and was pulled midway through the third period for Thatcher Demko after allowing the fifth goal.

Read more: Las Vegas faces goalie questions ahead of playoff series against Canucks

The Canucks had just a tiny handful of dangerous scoring chances.

It’s the first time they have been shut out since losing 3-0 to the Minnesota Wild in the first game of their qualifying series.

Game 2 goes Tuesday at Rogers Place.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
