Potential coronavirus exposure at gospel event in Beauval, Sask.

People who attended a gospel revival in Beauval, Sask., on Oct. 3 may have been exposed to the coronavirus, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Anyone at the event who was not wearing a mask, did not stay within their household group or bubble, or who shared food or drinks should immediately self-isolate, SHA officials said.

Those people are being advised to call their local public health officials or HealthLine 811 for a risk assessment.

Medical health officer Dr. Rim Zayed emphasized that attending these events while sick and or attending without complying with public health recommendations for mass gathering puts everyone at greater risk of infection with COVID-19.

Those who complied with public health precautions are being asked to self-monitor for 14 days for symptoms.

This comes as the province’s chief medical health officer warned of an outbreak in Prince Albert spreading to northern Saskatchewan.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said Thursday the province is working quickly to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus linked to the Full Gospel Outreach events in Prince Albert between Sept. 14 and Oct. 4.

“As a result of this we’re likely to see COVID-19 cases in communities throughout the north and the far north,” Shahab said, adding 11 cases are currently linked to the outbreak, six of which have been confirmed while the other five remain under investigation.

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation has taken COVID-19 protocols a step further by implementing a lockdown following the outbreak linked to the gospel event.

Under the lockdown, all vehicles entering PBCN communities will be searched and no parties will be allowed.

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) is also cautioning of possible exposures at three mass gatherings in northern Saskatchewan.

The NITHA said individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus attended wake and funeral events in Pelican Narrows on Oct. 4 and 5 and in Waterhen Lake on Oct. 5.

— With files from Mickey Djuric and Katelyn Wilson