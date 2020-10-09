Regina man charged for allegedly abusing infant girl

Send this page to someone via email

A one-year-old girl was critically injured after she was physically abused on Wednesday, say the Regina Police Service.

Officials say the infant was transported to hospital by EMS just before 5:30 p.m., where she continues to receive medical treatment.

Police have charged Baily Carter Lance Peepeetch, 20, of Regina with aggravated assault by endangering the life of a one-year-old.

Peepeetch is not related to the victim, but lives in the same residence as the infant, police say.

The accused made his first court appearance in provincial court on Thursday.

Police continue to investigate alongside the Regina Children’s Justice Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

